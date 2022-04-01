To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia axes its Reapers in surprise cancellation

1st April 2022 - 04:58 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

RAAF plans to buy a dozen MQ-9Bs came to grief on April Fool’s Day. (GA-ASI)

Reigniting emotions from the cancellation of its submarine programme last year, Australia has now done much the same with its planned Reaper buy from the US.

The 1st of April turned into a rather ominous day for the Australian species of the MQ-9B. Defence officials admitted at a Senate Estimates hearing that this Project Air 7003 programme was being axed.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) was expecting to receive 12 MQ-9Bs to be based at Edinburgh near Adelaide, representing the country’s first-ever armed UAVs. The US had approved the $1.65 billion sale on 23 April 2021.

Little justification has been given for the surprise cancellation. However, it is believed to be primarily budgetary in nature.

Andrew Greene, ABC’s defence correspondent, claimed the scrapping was

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us