Australia axes its Reapers in surprise cancellation

Leonardo seals C-27J deal for Slovenia
Leonardo is providing a C-27J aircraft under a government-to-government agreement between Italy and Slovenia.
The 1st of April turned into a rather ominous day for the Australian species of the MQ-9B. Defence officials admitted at a Senate Estimates hearing that this Project Air 7003 programme was being axed.
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) was expecting to receive 12 MQ-9Bs to be based at Edinburgh near Adelaide, representing the country’s first-ever armed UAVs. The US had approved the $1.65 billion sale on 23 April 2021.
Little justification has been given for the surprise cancellation. However, it is believed to be primarily budgetary in nature.
Andrew Greene, ABC’s defence correspondent, claimed the scrapping was
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Leonardo is providing a C-27J aircraft under a government-to-government agreement between Italy and Slovenia.
India claims the war in Ukraine will not adversely impact its Su-30MKI, a backbone fighter, but that remains to be seen.
Autonomous UAS swarms will be used by the UK MoD for surveillance, with the capability to fly and monitor for up to eight hours.
Even if it is unsuccessful in bids for MALE UAV and light combat/trainer aircraft programmes, Turkish Aerospace (TAI) executives confirmed to Shephard that the company aims to build ‘long-term relationships’ in Malaysia.
Malaysia's constrained finances are hindering new helicopter procurements, but one Malaysian-based company is hoping to get involved.
Ismail Demir, head of Turkish defence procurement agency SSB, said Rolls-Royce is involved in helping to develop the engine to power the TF-X future fighter aircraft.