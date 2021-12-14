India’s SANT missile undergoes air-to-ground test

General Atomics unveils its newest UAS
General Atomics has unveiled its newest UAS, the Mojave, which first flew this September.
India test-fired an upgraded and longer-range version of the helicopter-launched Helina/Dhruvastra antitank missile, a type referred to as the Stand-Off Antitank (SANT) missile, on 11 December.
The missile was tested from a helicopter at the Pokhran firing range for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The SANT missile employs active radar homing with a new nose-mounted millimetre-wave seeker.
‘The release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, and all avionics with integrated software, performed satisfactorily,’ said an MoD statement.
No mention was made at what range the missile was fired, but video footage showed the missile did not precisely hit the centre …
Following local media reports that Finland had selected the F-35 as the winner of HX, official confirmation now means Lockheed Martin has an even tighter grip on the European fighter market.
A third C-130 will be transferred to the Royal Jordanian Air Force in January 2022 under the C-130 Ramp-to-Ramp programme.
The first pair of 28 Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3A aircraft for the Kuwait Air Force are set to arrive in the country on 14 December.
The UAV Leasing Company and HD Helicopters agree to jointly sell and lease helicopters to governmental agencies.
Australia is looking to purchase new UH-60s to replace its troubled NH90-based Taipans, even as its older S-70A-9s are finally withdrawn.