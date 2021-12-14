To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

India’s SANT missile undergoes air-to-ground test

14th December 2021 - 00:10 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

A screengrab showing India successfully test-firing its SANT anti-armour missile on 11 December. (DRDO)

India has fired its new-generation SANT anti-armour missile from a helicopter.

India test-fired an upgraded and longer-range version of the helicopter-launched Helina/Dhruvastra antitank missile, a type referred to as the Stand-Off Antitank (SANT) missile, on 11 December.

The missile was tested from a helicopter at the Pokhran firing range for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The SANT missile employs active radar homing with a new nose-mounted millimetre-wave seeker.

‘The release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, and all avionics with integrated software, performed satisfactorily,’ said an MoD statement.

No mention was made at what range the missile was fired, but video footage showed the missile did not precisely hit the centre …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users