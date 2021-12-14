India’s SANT missile undergoes air-to-ground test

India test-fired an upgraded and longer-range version of the helicopter-launched Helina/Dhruvastra antitank missile, a type referred to as the Stand-Off Antitank (SANT) missile, on 11 December.

The missile was tested from a helicopter at the Pokhran firing range for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The SANT missile employs active radar homing with a new nose-mounted millimetre-wave seeker.

‘The release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, and all avionics with integrated software, performed satisfactorily,’ said an MoD statement.

No mention was made at what range the missile was fired, but video footage showed the missile did not precisely hit the centre …