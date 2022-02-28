Indian Navy completes its P-8I fleet

Malaysian MD 530G helicopters finally touch down
The Malaysian Army is preparing to deploy its new MD 530G light attack helicopters after the delayed delivery of the six aircraft.
The Indian Navy (IN) received its fourth P-8I maritime patrol aircraft under an option clause on 23 February, taking the total fleet to 12 aircraft under a deal valued at $3.2 billion.
In May 2021, US congressional approval was given for an additional six P-8Is, though a deal is yet to be signed. ‘Discussions are ongoing,’ said an Indian government source.
Former commodore Sujeet Samaddar, who retired as the IN’s Principal Director Naval Plans, said, ‘The P-8I is a useful asset for the military that can be used for a variety of applications across the spectrum, to include civil use to military
