Indian Navy completes its P-8I fleet

The Indian Navy (IN) received its fourth P-8I maritime patrol aircraft under an option clause on 23 February, taking the total fleet to 12 aircraft under a deal valued at $3.2 billion.

In May 2021, US congressional approval was given for an additional six P-8Is, though a deal is yet to be signed. ‘Discussions are ongoing,’ said an Indian government source.

Former commodore Sujeet Samaddar, who retired as the IN’s Principal Director Naval Plans, said, ‘The P-8I is a useful asset for the military that can be used for a variety of applications across the spectrum, to include civil use to military