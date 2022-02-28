To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian Navy completes its P-8I fleet

28th February 2022 - 04:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

The Indian Navy has received its twelfth and final contracted P-8I aircraft from Boeing. (IN)

The Indian Navy is stepping up training on the P-8I maritime patrol aircraft following the arrival of the latest aircraft from Boeing.

The Indian Navy (IN) received its fourth P-8I maritime patrol aircraft under an option clause on 23 February, taking the total fleet to 12 aircraft under a deal valued at $3.2 billion.

In May 2021, US congressional approval was given for an additional six P-8Is, though a deal is yet to be signed. ‘Discussions are ongoing,’ said an Indian government source.

Former commodore Sujeet Samaddar, who retired as the IN’s Principal Director Naval Plans, said, ‘The P-8I is a useful asset for the military that can be used for a variety of applications across the spectrum, to include civil use to military

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us