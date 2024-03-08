To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian Navy commissions first MH-60R Seahawk squadron

8th March 2024 - 15:42 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

﻿The MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopter comprises the primary capability to detect and engage armed fast boats. (Photo: Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin)

The MH-60R Seahawk helicopters will bring improved functionalities to the Indian Navy and bolster its ability to address diverse maritime challenges.

The inaugural squadron of Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk multirole helicopter has been officially commissioned by the Indian Navy.

Designated as Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 334, the new unit was inaugurated on March 6th at Indian Naval Station Garuda, situated in the southwestern city of Kochi.

During the commissioning ceremony, the Indian Navy showcased four MH-60Rs bearing serial numbers IN751, IN752, IN753, and IN755. However, it was noted that the squadron likely possessed at least six MH-60Rs at the time of commissioning. IN754 was delivered to Indian Naval Station Garuda in July 2022, followed by IN756 in late 2022, according to an Indian Navy official.

The Indian Navy said the helicopters would offer crucial new functionalities in anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), search-and-rescue (SAR), medical evacuation and vertical replenishment operations.

The MH-60R, MH-60S Sierra and S-70B maritime helicopters are all variants of the H-60 Black Hawk and derived from the original SH-60B Bravo Seahawk, which was retired by the US Navy in 2015. The helicopter comprises the primary capability to detect and engage armed fast boats. 

