Indian development of Archer UCAV proceeds

India scraps Russian helicopter buy and looks at more Rudras
As part of its indigenisation push, India is turning away from a planned purchase of Russian Mi-17 helicopters.
Flight testing is to proceed for the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) short-range, armed UAV called Archer, based on the earlier Rustom-1.
The Archer has a proposed 220km range and 12h endurance, and four more prototypes are to be manufactured by private players.
This testing follows an EoI released to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and half a dozen private companies in mid-2021. Discussions are ongoing, and this will lead to a down-select. The winner will be the lead manufacturer and integrator, but only 20 will be produced in limited series production.
Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 inspires the Archer design,
