Indian Army explores quadcopters for surveillance

Swiss Air Force receives final Cougar helicopter
RUAG has announced the completion of the Swiss Cougar modernisation programme, which lasted around three years.
India’s MoD released an RfI on 4 May to identify vendors who can deliver high-altitude surveillance quadcopters to the Indian Army. More than 500 systems are expected to be purchased.
The RfI calls for a mission radius of at least 5km, and two versions are envisaged – one for deployment above and the other below 4,000m. The RfI says the quadcopter should not weigh more than 10kg but that the ‘weight of the equipment should be suitable to withstand strong high-altitude winds up to 20 knots’.
Furthermore, the surveillance quadcopter must be capable of being launched at altitudes above 5,500m.
However, some
To speed up acquisition, Australia has selected the Austrian-designed Camcopter for a naval UAV requirement.
Replacing European-designed helicopters, Australia has turned back to the US for attack and naval rotorcraft.
Naval Group was not present at the Sydney expo after cancellation of its submarine programme, but GA-ASI put in an appearance despite its own Australian setback.
The US Embassy to Kazakhstan revealed it had transferred Raven UAVs to Kazakhstan and trained the border guard in their use.
C-130J-30 aircraft in service with the Indian Air Force will undergo comprehensive maintenance from Marshall Aerospace.