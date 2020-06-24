India turns to Russia for fighters with sense of urgency
Amidst Chinese violations in the western sector of the Line of Actual Control, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was expected to discuss delivery of additional Su-30 and MiG-29 fighters on a three-day visit to Moscow that started on 22 June. Expediting delivery of the S-400 Triumf anti-missile system was also on his agenda.
It is likely that advance payments could be used from the pandemic-allotted budget, an official said.
The stand-off with China has sped up government-to-government discussions that have been held for over three years for 12 new Su-30MKIs to replace aircraft lost in accidents, and 21 second-hand MiG-29UPGs
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Future of Air Warfare Special Report
-
JHMCS II undergoes flight tests on F-16V
The USAF is conducting flight tests of the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System II (JHMCS II) aboard Lockheed Martin F-16V fighter aircraft. This follows the …
-
Offers on the table as Canada edges closer to future fighter buy
Canada will move immediately to examine three government proposals as part of the country’s C$15-19 billion ($11-14 billion) Future Fighter Capability Project (FFCP), following 31 July …
-
Brazil awaits enhanced AEW&C platform
The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) expects to introduce its first modified Embraer E-99 aircraft in November this year, as it seeks to enhance its AEW&C; …
-
Colombian Air Force modernises but future of Kfirs remains unclear
Colombia has concluded the modernisation of its EMB-312 Tucano aircraft; this successful project generally puts the Colombian Air Force (FAC) in good shape as it …
-
First batch of Rafales reaches India
Amidst a tense standoff along the border with China, the first five Rafale fighters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) touched down at Air Force Station Ambala …
-
TCG-HUNTR bridges data links in German Air Force exercise
The fourth annual Timber Express tactical data link (TDL) exercise, held last month by the German Air Force, included a successful demonstration of the TCG-HUNTR …