To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

India turns to Russia for fighters with sense of urgency

24th June 2020 - 23:07 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

Amidst Chinese violations in the western sector of the Line of Actual Control, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was expected to discuss delivery of additional Su-30 and MiG-29 fighters on a three-day visit to Moscow that started on 22 June. Expediting delivery of the S-400 Triumf anti-missile system was also on his agenda.

It is likely that advance payments could be used from the pandemic-allotted budget, an official said.

The stand-off with China has sped up government-to-government discussions that have been held for over three years for 12 new Su-30MKIs to replace aircraft lost in accidents, and 21 second-hand MiG-29UPGs

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Future of Air Warfare Special Report

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us