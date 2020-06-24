India turns to Russia for fighters with sense of urgency

Amidst Chinese violations in the western sector of the Line of Actual Control, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was expected to discuss delivery of additional Su-30 and MiG-29 fighters on a three-day visit to Moscow that started on 22 June. Expediting delivery of the S-400 Triumf anti-missile system was also on his agenda.

It is likely that advance payments could be used from the pandemic-allotted budget, an official said.

The stand-off with China has sped up government-to-government discussions that have been held for over three years for 12 new Su-30MKIs to replace aircraft lost in accidents, and 21 second-hand MiG-29UPGs