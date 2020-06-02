Tensions boil over along Sino-Indian border

India and China are the world’s two most populous nations, and their militaries are currently engaged in a faceoff high in the Himalayas. Confrontations have been reported in three locations in Ladakh in the Kashmir region – at the Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Pangong Lake.

Frenzied Indian media reports claimed that Chinese troops intruded up to 3km across what Indian views as its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in May, setting up tents and digging in. Apparently, they were rapidly diverted from a military exercise, surprising the Indian side.

It is certainly fair to say that