India tightens American ties with Reaper and fighter engine procurements
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to the US, starting 21 June, resulted in a bonanza of large-ticket defence sales to India. They included General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) MQ-9B MALE UAVs and the domestic manufacture of General Electric F414 engines.
India’s 15 June acceptance of necessity had consented procurement of 31 armed MQ-9B UAVs. Worth up to $3.072 billion, this is the largest order by a foreign country to GA-ASI.
The deal, once signed, will comprise 15 SeaGuardians for the Indian Navy and eight SkyGuardians each for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, to be assembled
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Korean Air completes first AH-6i fuselage
Korean Air in South Korea is building Boeing scout helicopter fuselages for an international customer.
-
UK takes delivery of two new F-35B fighter jets
RAF Marham has taken delivery of two new Lockheed Martin F-35B short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) fighter aircraft.
-
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with
The Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet is still in the limelight over 40 years after its first flight. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the aircraft in the 2020s.
-
Fourth Triton UAS delivery for US Navy sees completion of first operational orbit
Delivery of the fourth aircraft to Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 completes the first of three planned operational orbits to provide worldwide maritime surveillance.