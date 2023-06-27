To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • India tightens American ties with Reaper and fighter engine procurements

India tightens American ties with Reaper and fighter engine procurements

27th June 2023 - 00:49 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

India is now looking to procure 31 MQ-9B Reapers from the US, but a deal has still not been inked. (Photo: US Embassy in India)

India has been mulling Reapers for years, and it will probably take another two years before a deal is sealed.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to the US, starting 21 June, resulted in a bonanza of large-ticket defence sales to India. They included General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) MQ-9B MALE UAVs and the domestic manufacture of General Electric F414 engines.

India’s 15 June acceptance of necessity had consented procurement of 31 armed MQ-9B UAVs. Worth up to $3.072 billion, this is the largest order by a foreign country to GA-ASI.

The deal, once signed, will comprise 15 SeaGuardians for the Indian Navy and eight SkyGuardians each for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, to be assembled

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us