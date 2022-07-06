To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

India resurrects dormant effort to obtain shipborne UAVs

6th July 2022 - 06:22 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Indian Navy is interested in a domestically built shipborne UAV. For a similar purpose, Australia recently selected Schiebel’s Camcopter. (RAN)

The Indian Navy has been lagging in an attempt to acquire a shipborne UAV, but a new RfI has reignited the effort.

The Indian Navy (IN) is on the hunt for a naval shipborne uncrewed aerial system (NSUAS), as manifested by an RfI that the navy issued on 29 June.

The navy aims to eventually order 40 NSUAS that can be launched from warships, and which can then perform surveillance and reconnaissance, signals intelligence, target acquisition, monitor sea lines of communication, coastal/EEZ surveillance and build maritime domain awareness for naval task groups.

Secondary functions for the UAVs are anti-piracy and counterterrorism support, and search and rescue.

An NSUAS would comprise two aircraft, these being modular and able to be assembled and stored

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us