India officially welcomed as an observer on Eurodrone programme

India has now joined the Eurodrone programme for a MALE UAS as an observer, the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) has announced.

Following its request to join the programme in August 2024, India then signed a joint statement with Germany in October 2024 to deepen defence ties, which included “recognising the shared goal of intensifying defence ties” between the two countries.

The Eurodrone MALE UAS is intended to conduct Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions.

Launched in 2016, the UAS is being developed by Airbus, Dassault and Leonardo for France, Germany, Italy and Spain. A full-scale model of the Eurodrone was unveiled in 2018 at ILA Berlin.

According to OCCAR, a maiden flight of the UAS is planned for 2027, with the delivery of the Eurodrone to a participating partner state targeted by the “end of the decade”. It also views the programme as a “key pillar” to any Future Combat Air System (FCAS).

The total funding for the entire four-nation programme is a reported €7.1 billion (US$8.56 billion) to procure 60 Eurodrone platforms. According to Shephard Defence Insight Eurodrone’s estimated flyaway unit cost is $114.4 million.

