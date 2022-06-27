India obtains Warmate loitering munitions

Poland’s WB Group has completed delivery of around 120 Warmate 3.0 fixed-wing loitering munitions to the Indian Army.

The weapons will equip artillery units to engage permanent and dynamic targets in plains, deserts, semi-desert, mountainous terrain and high-altitude areas.

WB Group communications director Remigiusz Wilk told Shephard he could not ‘confirm the signing of the contract or confirm any deliveries... due to limitations in the signed contracts’.

Nonetheless, Shephard understands that the procurement of ten sets comprises ten launchers, 30 forward observation stations and 120 loitering munitions, all covered under a five-year comprehensive maintenance contract.

The Warmate order is a