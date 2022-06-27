To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India obtains Warmate loitering munitions

27th June 2022 - 04:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

The Indian Army has recently procured the Warmate loitering munition from Poland. (WB Group)

While awaiting domestic solutions, India has filled a gap in its inventory by importing loitering munitions from Poland.

Poland’s WB Group has completed delivery of around 120 Warmate 3.0 fixed-wing loitering munitions to the Indian Army.

The weapons will equip artillery units to engage permanent and dynamic targets in plains, deserts, semi-desert, mountainous terrain and high-altitude areas.

WB Group communications director Remigiusz Wilk told Shephard he could not ‘confirm the signing of the contract or confirm any deliveries... due to limitations in the signed contracts’.

Nonetheless, Shephard understands that the procurement of ten sets comprises ten launchers, 30 forward observation stations and 120 loitering munitions, all covered under a five-year comprehensive maintenance contract.

The Warmate order is a

