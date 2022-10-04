India inducts first Fierce light attack helicopters
The Indian Air Force (IAF) finally inducted the first four Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) on 3 October, at the same time christening the type as Prachand, which means ‘Fierce’.
The commissioning occurred at 143 Helicopter Unit at Jodhpur Air Force Station in the western state of Rajasthan.
The IAF already has four LCH technology demonstrators flying in Eastern Ladakh, which has an elevation of 8,000-15,000ft.
The Prachand can land and take off at an altitude of 16,500ft.
The IAF has ordered ten LCHs and the Indian Army five. The IAF’s balance will be handed over by the end of March 2023.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
FMS contract sees Sierra Nevada sustain Lebanese Super Tucanos
Sierra Nevada gains two-year FMS deal to sustain six A-29 Super Tucanos in Lebanese service.
-
NAVAIR awards Block 4-related F-35 contracts
Latest contracts cover F-35 Block 4 manufacturing capacity, Block 4 simulation and training plus depot-level engine maintenance.
-
India to opt for air-to-air tanker leasing
India continues to beat around the bush concerning obtaining new air-to-air tankers, but a leasing option could be on the way.
-
Typhoon programme for Kuwait remains on track
The arrival of the two new Eurofighter Typhoons for Kuwait signals the successful progress of collaboration between the Middle Eastern country and Italy.
-
US Navy issues Lot 1 LRIP contract for Stingray long-lead production items
Boeing is to complete work on a Lot 1 LRIP production items contract for the MQ-25 Stingray by September 2026.