India inducts first Fierce light attack helicopters

4th October 2022 - 00:39 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

This example is among the very first Prachand Light Combat Helicopters inducted into the Indian Air Force. (Indian MoD)

A 'mere' 18 years after the platform was conceived by HAL, India's military has inducted its first examples of the Light Combat Helicopter.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) finally inducted the first four Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) on 3 October, at the same time christening the type as Prachand, which means ‘Fierce’.

The commissioning occurred at 143 Helicopter Unit at Jodhpur Air Force Station in the western state of Rajasthan.

The IAF already has four LCH technology demonstrators flying in Eastern Ladakh, which has an elevation of 8,000-15,000ft.

The Prachand can land and take off at an altitude of 16,500ft.

The IAF has ordered ten LCHs and the Indian Army five. The IAF’s balance will be handed over by the end of March 2023.

