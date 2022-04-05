To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India finally approves production of combat helicopters

5th April 2022 - 03:00 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

The manufacture of 15 LCHs has been authorised, but these will likely be modified in ensuing production runs. (Gordon Arthur)

Approval to produce indigenous combat helicopters has been a long time coming for HAL, but it now has a green light for limited series production.

India’s Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the INR38.87 billion ($13.5 million) procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) from state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The committee also sanctioned HAL an additional INR3.77 billion for infrastructure to build these limited series production helicopters, ten of which are for the Army Aviation Corps (AAC) and five for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Industry officials said both services would operate the 15 LCHs to gauge their operational performance, following which, recommended changes would be incorporated for additional series production orders.

HAL anticipates orders for 179 LCHs – 114 for the army and

