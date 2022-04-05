India finally approves production of combat helicopters

India’s Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the INR38.87 billion ($13.5 million) procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) from state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The committee also sanctioned HAL an additional INR3.77 billion for infrastructure to build these limited series production helicopters, ten of which are for the Army Aviation Corps (AAC) and five for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Industry officials said both services would operate the 15 LCHs to gauge their operational performance, following which, recommended changes would be incorporated for additional series production orders.

HAL anticipates orders for 179 LCHs – 114 for the army and