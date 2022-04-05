India finally approves production of combat helicopters

NATO next-generation ISR plans take shape
As NATO's existing E-3A Sentry AWACS aircraft are set to retire in 2035, the alliance plans to introduce a new networked ISR capability across all domains.
India’s Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the INR38.87 billion ($13.5 million) procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) from state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
The committee also sanctioned HAL an additional INR3.77 billion for infrastructure to build these limited series production helicopters, ten of which are for the Army Aviation Corps (AAC) and five for the Indian Air Force (IAF).
Industry officials said both services would operate the 15 LCHs to gauge their operational performance, following which, recommended changes would be incorporated for additional series production orders.
HAL anticipates orders for 179 LCHs – 114 for the army and
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
As NATO's existing E-3A Sentry AWACS aircraft are set to retire in 2035, the alliance plans to introduce a new networked ISR capability across all domains.
Reigniting emotions from the cancellation of its submarine programme last year, Australia has now done much the same with its planned Reaper buy from the US.
Leonardo is providing a C-27J aircraft under a government-to-government agreement between Italy and Slovenia.
India claims the war in Ukraine will not adversely impact its Su-30MKI, a backbone fighter, but that remains to be seen.
Autonomous UAS swarms will be used by the UK MoD for surveillance, with the capability to fly and monitor for up to eight hours.
Even if it is unsuccessful in bids for MALE UAV and light combat/trainer aircraft programmes, Turkish Aerospace (TAI) executives confirmed to Shephard that the company aims to build ‘long-term relationships’ in Malaysia.