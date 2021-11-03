India gives green light for Do 228 upgrade and light helicopter procurement

Dyncorp continues support for NAWCWD test aircraft
A new contract modification sees Dyncorp carry on maintenance and logistics work for USN test aircraft.
The Indian Defence Acquisition Council has approved an MLU for Indian Navy (IN) Dornier Do 228 maritime patrol aircraft.
These aircraft had been built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which will also be responsible for the upgrade.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that 87 Do 228s are in service in India.
In September, the IN transferred one Do 228 to the Mauritius Police Force on temporary loan as it awaits its own new-build aircraft. Mauritius now has four such aircraft.
One other important approval by the Defence Acquisition Council in early November was for 12 Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) to be procured from HAL. Ordering a dozen helicopters initially will not help tremendously, as the Indian military requires something like 187 of them to replace elderly platforms.
Xian is again flight testing an AEW aircraft for Chinese carrier operations, while production of Y-20 transport and tanker aircraft continues apace.
China's military aviation industry continues to pump out new aircraft, including the long-expected appearance of a carrier stealth fighter.
The US DoD has contracted Raytheon to provide support and development work for its air-to-air missile, AIM-9X.
General Electric has been awarded a $1.5 billion contract to provide their F110-GE-129 engines for the planned F-15EX fleet.
