  • India confronts widening military helicopter gap as border demands intensify

5th February 2026 - 09:05 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi, India

Indian company Adani Defence and Aerospace will build Leonardo’s AW169M for the country’s NUH programme through a strategic partnership. (Photo: Leonardo)

India’s major helicopter programmes are under the spotlight as the country turns to global partners to replace legacy helicopters with growing urgency.

India’s 800‑strong military helicopter fleet is facing a shortfall as ageing platforms struggle to meet rising operational demands along the China and Pakistan borders. High‑altitude missions now exceed the limits of nearly 650 legacy Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, including 60 naval Chetaks still flying from warships, and early Mi‑17s.

Requests for Proposals (RfPs) for 76 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH) and 200 Reconnaissance & Surveillance Helicopters (RSH) – 120 helicopters for the Indian Army and 80 for the Indian Air Force – are expected by early 2027. 

The urgency is driving new industrial tie‑ups, notably the recent Adani Defence & Aerospace-Leonardo partnership announced

