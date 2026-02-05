India confronts widening military helicopter gap as border demands intensify
India’s 800‑strong military helicopter fleet is facing a shortfall as ageing platforms struggle to meet rising operational demands along the China and Pakistan borders. High‑altitude missions now exceed the limits of nearly 650 legacy Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, including 60 naval Chetaks still flying from warships, and early Mi‑17s.
Requests for Proposals (RfPs) for 76 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH) and 200 Reconnaissance & Surveillance Helicopters (RSH) – 120 helicopters for the Indian Army and 80 for the Indian Air Force – are expected by early 2027.
The urgency is driving new industrial tie‑ups, notably the recent Adani Defence & Aerospace-Leonardo partnership announced
