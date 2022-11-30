Shifting demand for Strategic Airlift Capability drives base expansion

The Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC), comprised of 12 member nations (ten NATO allies and two partners), is building a permanent, combined aerial port facility at the Hungarian Pápa Air Base that will include a 3,200 sq m storage space, airdrop and cargo halls as well as a 33m parachute drying tower.

The building will be jointly funded by the US, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovenia. It will replace a temporary smaller structure, which proved to be a significant impediment for a military transport initiative such as the SAC.

The €10 million-plus structure