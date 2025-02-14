To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • IDEX 2025: Industry poised to profit from Middle East air forces’ modernisation efforts

IDEX 2025: Industry poised to profit from Middle East air forces’ modernisation efforts

14th February 2025 - 09:53 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Abu Dhabi

RSS

The Eurofighter consortium has identified Qatar and Saudi Arabia as potential export customers, with both countries reportedly looking to order additional batches of Typhoon aircraft. (Photo: Crown Copyright/SAC Maryanna Williams RAF)

Companies such as the Eurofighter consortium and Embraer, await potential orders from the Middle East, while countries including Saudi Arabia and the UAE work to add mass, modernise and replace ageing aircraft.

Within a rapidly growing global defence landscape, countries within the Middle East have seen a noted rise in defence spending over the past year, as efforts continue to modernise their armed forces.

Alone, Saudi Arabia’s defence budget makes up around 3.1% of global defence spending with a reported budget of US$78 billion for 2025. Other Middle Eastern countries, such as Qatar, Iraq and Israel, all increased their defence budgets in 2024.

For Embraer, the Middle East remains a key strategic region. Frederico Lemos, chief commercial officer at Embraer, told Shephard that the Brazilian manufacturer has seen “lots of interest” in its C-390 Millennium, A-29

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from IDEX 2025 | View all news

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us