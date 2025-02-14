IDEX 2025: Industry poised to profit from Middle East air forces’ modernisation efforts

Within a rapidly growing global defence landscape, countries within the Middle East have seen a noted rise in defence spending over the past year, as efforts continue to modernise their armed forces.

Alone, Saudi Arabia’s defence budget makes up around 3.1% of global defence spending with a reported budget of US$78 billion for 2025. Other Middle Eastern countries, such as Qatar, Iraq and Israel, all increased their defence budgets in 2024.

For Embraer, the Middle East remains a key strategic region. Frederico Lemos, chief commercial officer at Embraer, told Shephard that the Brazilian manufacturer has seen “lots of interest” in its C-390 Millennium, A-29