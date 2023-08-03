HYDIS² consortium hypersonic interceptor project proposed for funding by European Comission
A few months ago, the HYDIS² consortium submitted a proposal for a concept architecture and technology maturation study of an endo-atmospheric interceptor against new high-end emerging threats, in the framework of the European Defence Fund 2023 work programme.
On 12 July 2023, following a positive evaluation, the European Commission proposed the project for funding.
The consortium, coordinated by MBDA, proposed HYpersonic Defence Interceptor Study (HYDIS²), a project that brings together defence groups, institutions, SMEs and mid-caps and universities.
It gathers the best competencies in the domains of missiles from across the EU.
France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands have already confirmed their support and commitment by signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) and agreeing on Initial Common Requirements.
The objective of HYDIS² is to study various interceptor concepts and bring to maturity the associated critical technologies to deliver the best counter-hypersonic and anti-ballistic interception solution that fulfils the four member states’ needs and addresses the needs of the European PESCO TWISTER capability programme.
The HYDIS² consortium brings together 19 partners and more than 20 subcontractors in 14 European countries. The partners are ArianeGroup, AVIO, Avio Aero, Bayern-Chemie, CIRA, DLR, GKN Fokker, Lynred, MBDA España, MBDA France, MBDA Germany, MBDA Italia, OHB System, ONERA, ROXEL France, Thales LAS France, TDW, Thales Netherlands and TNO.
