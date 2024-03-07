To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • How the US Air Force's internal restructuring process will impact its capacity to project power

How the US Air Force's internal restructuring process will impact its capacity to project power

7th March 2024 - 16:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Two C-17 Globemaster IIIs trade leading and following positions within their flight path during the Tactics Advancement Course. (Photo: US Air Force)

The service’s strategy includes measures to improve training, reduce bureaucracy, get ready for joint missions and accelerate the development and field of systems and solutions.

The US Air Force (USAF) has been conducting an internal restructuring process aiming at better-preparing equipment, airmen and guardians for deployment in the current great power competition scenario.

Announced in February, the strategy comprises near and long-term initiatives to modernise the branch and better project power worldwide. It includes measures to improve training, reduce bureaucracy, get ready for joint missions, and accelerate the development and field of systems and solutions.

Gen David Allvin, chief of staff for the USAF, stressed that rapid advances in technology “are becoming more and more integral to national security and national defence” and require improvements

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us