HevenDrones and Mach Industries partner to boost drone production

19th March 2025 - 10:30 GMT | by Lucy Powell

HevenDrones’ Raider is its latest and largest UAV offering, with a payload capacity of 23kg and endurance of up to 10 hours. (Photo: HevenDrones)

Production will focus on HevenDrones’ H100, H2D55 and Raider uncrewed aerial vehicles, with the aim to scale up production to hundreds a month depending on demand.

Mach Industries and HevenDrones have announced a partnership, which will see them working together to leverage the former’s manufacturing capabilities to boost production for HevenDrones’ hydrogen-powered drone technology.

According to both companies, HevenDrones will have access to Mach’s manufacturing network, enabling the company to scale production of its hydrogen-powered drone platforms at pace. The two companies will also reportedly commit to co-developing uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) components, such as avionics, radios, fuel sources and propulsion systems.

At IDEX 2025, HevenDrones disclosed to Shephard that it planned to boost production capacity across its entire UAV portfolio in the near future, setting

