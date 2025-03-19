HevenDrones and Mach Industries partner to boost drone production
Mach Industries and HevenDrones have announced a partnership, which will see them working together to leverage the former’s manufacturing capabilities to boost production for HevenDrones’ hydrogen-powered drone technology.
According to both companies, HevenDrones will have access to Mach’s manufacturing network, enabling the company to scale production of its hydrogen-powered drone platforms at pace. The two companies will also reportedly commit to co-developing uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) components, such as avionics, radios, fuel sources and propulsion systems.
At IDEX 2025, HevenDrones disclosed to Shephard that it planned to boost production capacity across its entire UAV portfolio in the near future, setting
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Collins Aerospace wins $80 million contract for US Army Black Hawk avionics upgrade
The US$80 million contract will provide the US Army Black Hawk helicopters with faster and more flexible technology on the battlefield, with upgrade work “actively” ongoing.
-
Colombia months away from selecting new fighter aircraft, says minister
The country’s Defence Minister said that the selection of a NATO-country fighter aircraft to replace its ageing Kfir jets was a matter of protecting the country.
-
Testing of Taiwan’s air-launched supersonic anti-ship missile commences
Should it be introduced into service, the air-launched Hsiung Feng 3 could boost Taiwan’s anti-ship missile capacity and kill zones.
-
Portugal may snub F-35 fighter jets in the face of Trump administration “unpredictability”
A change in the White House’s attitude towards NATO and its European allies may lead to Portugal opting for a non-US option to replace its ageing Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter fleet.