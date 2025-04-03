Hanwha Aerospace and GA-ASI join forces to co-develop UAVs

Hanwha Aerospace revealed plans to enter the uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) market, as it announced a US$510 million partnership with US firm General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) on 2 April.

Together, the companies will work to co-develop and manufacture the Gray Eagle short take-off and landing (STOL) UAS for the global defence market.

Hanwha Group sees the UAV market as “a strategic pillar for the future of defence” and with its investment, intends to cover the entire lifecycle of the UAS, from planning, through design and development, to production, integration and sales.

According to Hanwha, this partnership will build on