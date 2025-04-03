Hanwha Aerospace and GA-ASI join forces to co-develop UAVs
Hanwha Aerospace revealed plans to enter the uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) market, as it announced a US$510 million partnership with US firm General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) on 2 April.
Together, the companies will work to co-develop and manufacture the Gray Eagle short take-off and landing (STOL) UAS for the global defence market.
Hanwha Group sees the UAV market as “a strategic pillar for the future of defence” and with its investment, intends to cover the entire lifecycle of the UAS, from planning, through design and development, to production, integration and sales.
According to Hanwha, this partnership will build on
More from Air Warfare
-
Colombia confirms Gripen E/F buy, final negotiations still underway
The country was reportedly “months” away from an official aircraft selection, as of mid-March 2025.
-
Portugal joins Embraer and Brazil on C-390 ISR capabilities study
The ongoing study was first announced by Embraer in late 2024 with the Brazilian Air Force, with this latest addition announced during the LAAD defence and security exhibition.
-
Philippines approved for potential $5.5 billion F-16 aircraft purchase
The potential sale, approved by the US to the Philippines, is for 20 F-16 Block 70/72 jets, days after US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth visited the country.
-
Sweden commits to acquire four C-390 Millennium aircraft
The acquisition of four C-390 aircraft follows the country’s signing of an MoU in 2023 and formal selection in 2024. It will join the existing contract held by the Netherlands and Austria.
-
Airbus to fly new CUAS UAV prototype this year
The counter-UAS prototype, named Low-cost Air Defence or ‘LOAD’, will be used to combat kamikaze UAS.
-
Taiwan receives first F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft
The aircraft is the first of 66 to be delivered to Taiwan from Lockheed Martin.