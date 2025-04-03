To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hanwha Aerospace and GA-ASI join forces to co-develop UAVs

3rd April 2025 - 19:07 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The Gray Eagle STOL taking off from the ROKS Dokdo in November 2024. (Photo: GA-ASI)

The $510 million partnership will see Hanwha invest to co-develop and manufacture the Gray Eagle STOL, with a maiden flight test expected by 2027.

Hanwha Aerospace revealed plans to enter the uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) market, as it announced a US$510 million partnership with US firm General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) on 2 April.

Together, the companies will work to co-develop and manufacture the Gray Eagle short take-off and landing (STOL) UAS for the global defence market.

Hanwha Group sees the UAV market as “a strategic pillar for the future of defence” and with its investment, intends to cover the entire lifecycle of the UAS, from planning, through design and development, to production, integration and sales.

According to Hanwha, this partnership will build on

