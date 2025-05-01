To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Ground tests for CCA programme underway with flight tests to start mid-2025, says USAF

1st May 2025 - 18:18 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

A YFQ-44A production representative test vehicle. (Photo: USAF)

The ground test phase for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme will bridge the gap between prototype design and flight, laying essential groundwork ahead of fielding the uncrewed aircraft.

The US Air Force (USAF) has officially begun ground testing the YFQ-42A and YFQ-44A prototypes for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) programme, Chief of Staff, Gen David Allvin, announced.

The ground test assessments will focus on propulsion systems, avionics, autonomy integration and ground control interfaces, the USAF said.

“We’re moving fast because the warfighter needs this capability. The programme is accelerating fielding through innovative design and acquisition strategies—and both vendors are meeting or exceeding key milestones. These aircraft will help us turn readiness into operational dominance,” Gen Allvin commented.

The USAF announced mission designations for Anduril and General Atomics Aeronautical

