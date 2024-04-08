Glimpses emerge of new Chinese heavy attack helicopter

Images of a new Chinese heavy attack helicopter performing flight testing began circulating on the internet in late March. Its nomenclature has not been officially revealed but it has been referred to by China watchers as the Z-21.

The helicopter’s maiden flight may have occurred in January, but the design’s most notable point has been its commonality with the Z-20 Black Hawk-lookalike utility helicopter of the PLA.

Andreas Rupprecht, author of multiple books on PLA aviation, told Shephard that rumours of a new attack helicopter have existed for a couple of years although these were of a stealthy Ka-52