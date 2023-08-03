To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

GKN Aerospace to help Airbus to deliver Dutch H225M multirole helicopters

3rd August 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Netherlands selected the H225M multi-role helicopter for special operations in June. (Photo: Airbus)

GKN Aerospace has signed an MoU with Airbus Helicopters to provide support for the H225M helicopters intended for Dutch special forces.

Under the MoU, GKN will provide essential support in areas such as engineering, electrical wiring system design and manufacturing, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul activities.

The partners said that GKN will also lead potential innovation projects and aerostructures design and manufacturing, with a particular focus on composite structures.

The collaboration announcement follows the Dutch MoD’s decision to pre-select 14 H225M medium-weight, multi-role helicopters for its special forces.

Airbus and GKN Aerospace have a long history of collaboration. They are both partners in NHIndustries, the NH90 manufacturing consortium, alongside Leonardo.

Shawn Black, president of defence, airframe, at GKN Aerospace, said: ‘We have been working closely with Airbus Helicopters as partners on the NH90 programme since 1992 and have actively supported them during the pre-selection phase with the Dutch MoD.

‘The signing of the MoU represents a significant milestone in our collaboration, reinforcing our partnership and setting the stage for future industrial participation.’

Technical features of the H225M include modular design of mechanical assemblies, composite materials, new avionics, including LCD multifunction displays, a vehicle monitoring system and a digital automatic flight control system. 

The helicopter can also be fitted with an integrated EW package.

