Germany spends big on Poseidon but at what cost for MAWS?

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
The decision by the German Parliament budget committee to approve funding for 27 equipment projects, including €1.43 billion ($1.71) billion for five Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), could have damaging repercussions for Franco-German Maritime Airborne Warfare System (MAWS) programme.
Selecting the Poseidon fleet as an interim solution to replace the Lockheed Martin P-3C Orion MPA is unlikely to have been met with approval from France because it suggests that Berlin, with a limited defence budget, will not be in a favourable position to invest heavily in two major MPA programmes.
‘Originally the P-3 was set to undergo ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.
USAF has placed an order worth $146 million for further installations of Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.