Germany spends big on Poseidon but at what cost for MAWS?

The decision by the German Parliament budget committee to approve funding for 27 equipment projects, including €1.43 billion ($1.71) billion for five Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), could have damaging repercussions for Franco-German Maritime Airborne Warfare System (MAWS) programme.

Selecting the Poseidon fleet as an interim solution to replace the Lockheed Martin P-3C Orion MPA is unlikely to have been met with approval from France because it suggests that Berlin, with a limited defence budget, will not be in a favourable position to invest heavily in two major MPA programmes.

‘Originally the P-3 was set to undergo ...