Germany expects to receive full CH-47F fleet within eight years

The German Air Force will receive its first Boeing CH-47F Block II Chinook heavy lift helicopter in 2027 with the last of the 60 aircraft expected to be delivered in 2032.

The helicopters have been purchased for €7 billion and will replace the force’s CH-53 which have been in service for almost half a century and will retire in 2030.

They will be purchased under a defence force €100 billion special fund established after the start of the Ukraine war to overhaul the country’s defence equipment which included F-35 aircraft and Arrow missile defence.

