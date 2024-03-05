To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany expects to receive full CH-47F fleet within eight years

5th March 2024 - 09:26 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Germany has purchased its CH-47Fs through Foreign Military Sales (FMS). (Image: Boeing)

On 1 June 2022, the German MoD announced that it had selected CH-47F Chinook for its €5.2 billion (US$5.6 billion) heavy-lift helicopter procurement. The helicopters will replace a fleet of CH-53G helicopters approaching a service life of 50 years.

The German Air Force will receive its first Boeing CH-47F Block II Chinook heavy lift helicopter in 2027 with the last of the 60 aircraft expected to be delivered in 2032.

The helicopters have been purchased for €7 billion and will replace the force’s CH-53 which have been in service for almost half a century and will retire in 2030.

They will be purchased under a defence force €100 billion special fund established after the start of the Ukraine war to overhaul the country’s defence equipment which included F-35 aircraft and Arrow missile defence.

The helicopters will be based at air bases in

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

