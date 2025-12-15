Germany acquires additional 20 H145M helicopters

Germany has firmed its options for 20 additional H145M helicopters, Airbus has announced.

The order for the additional helicopters forms part of the wider 2023 contract signed by the country, completing its option to purchase all H145Ms and bringing its total number of platforms ordered to 82.

Germany received its first H145M in November 2024. The German Army will receive 72 helicopters through the agreement, while the German Luftwaffe special forces will receive 10. Its missions are expected to include training, reconnaissance, special forces operations and light attack, according to Airbus.

“This further commitment by one of our home countries is