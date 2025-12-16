German Navy in “ramp-up” phase as it welcomes first NH90 Sea Tiger delivery

The German Navy has taken delivery of the first of its NHIndustries NH90 Sea Tiger helicopters, as the force pushes forward efforts to modernise its platforms and strengthen its anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare (AS/ASW) capabilities.

Speaking to media ahead of the delivery, Capt Broder Nielsen, commander of the German Navy’s Naval Air Force, said that the force would be accelerating deliveries of the Sea Tiger, with the aim to get them operational as soon as possible.

The German Navy ordered 31 Sea Tiger helicopters in 2019, with these intended to gradually replace its ageing fleet of 21 Westland Mk 88A Sea