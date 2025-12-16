German Navy in “ramp-up” phase as it welcomes first NH90 Sea Tiger delivery
The German Navy has taken delivery of the first of its NHIndustries NH90 Sea Tiger helicopters, as the force pushes forward efforts to modernise its platforms and strengthen its anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare (AS/ASW) capabilities.
Speaking to media ahead of the delivery, Capt Broder Nielsen, commander of the German Navy’s Naval Air Force, said that the force would be accelerating deliveries of the Sea Tiger, with the aim to get them operational as soon as possible.
The German Navy ordered 31 Sea Tiger helicopters in 2019, with these intended to gradually replace its ageing fleet of 21 Westland Mk 88A Sea
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
The future is here: Sixth-gen air dominance
How RTX is equipping the military airspace – for today’s fleet and tomorrow’s fight.
-
Will fresh FCAS talks resolve political turmoil?
German, French and Spanish leadership set an end-of-year deadline to decide the fate of the Future Combat Air System programme which has struggled with a political stalemate for the latter half of 2025.
-
Anduril UK and GKN Aerospace collaborate on British Army ACP bid
The pair will submit their demonstrator concept for Project Nyx, a development project for the British Army’s Land Autonomous Collaborative Platform.
-
US Army command’s Picatinny CLIK common lethal drone interface makes progress
The Picatinny Common Lethality Integration Kit is designed to overcome the issue of unique integration methods between lethal payloads and drones as well as avoiding problematic acquisition conditions created by vendor lock.
-
Australia invests extra A$1.4 billion in MQ-28A Ghost Bat after successful missile fire test
The investment includes new contracts for six MQ-28A Ghost Bat aircraft, as well as provisional funds to invest in the development of a Block 3 prototype.