General Atomics unveils its newest UAS

The Mojave can quickly reload weapons at austere sites, located close to the conflict zone. (Photo: General Atomics)

General Atomics has unveiled its newest UAS, the Mojave, which first flew this September.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems is unveiling its newest UAS, the Mojave. The system has been named after one of the most austere environments in the world to reflect its utility and endurance.

Mojave is based on the avionics and flight control systems of the MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1C Gray Eagle-ER.

However, it features some unique improvements to focus on STOL capabilities and increased firepower. It boasts enlarged wings with high-lift devices and a 450HP turboprop engine.

Mojave provides options for forward-basing operations without the need for typical airport runways or infrastructure.

It can land and take off from unimproved surfaces while also retaining significant advantages in endurance and persistence over crewed aircraft.

The STOL capability increases the number of employment options available to Mojave, potentially including aircraft-based options, unlocking naval missions or sea-based support for special operations forces.

Its payload capacity is 3,600kg (1,633kg) and Mojave can carry up to 16 Hellfire or equivalent missiles.

Mojave can be equipped with a sensor suite including EO/IR, Synthetic Aperture Radar/Ground Moving Target Indicator and SIGINT to support operations.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, GA-ASI claimed that the Mojave should be considered for Special Operations Command's (SOCOM's) Armed Overwatch programme.