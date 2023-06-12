General Atomics to provide launch systems for next Ford-class aircraft carrier

GA-EMS announced on 8 June that it has been awarded a contract modification by US Naval Air Systems Command to provide the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) for the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Doris Miller (CVN 81).

GA-EMS will provide production, manufacturing, engineering, programme management, logistics support and information assurance as well as EMALS and AAG shipsets.

Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS, said: 'Having GA-EMS now under contract to provide EMALS and AAG for the CVN 81 enables greater efficiency and utilisation of our unique capabilities and resources to help meet construction and maintenance requirements and fleet readiness for all Ford-class carriers going forward.'

Related Articles

First steel cut for future aircraft carrier Doris Miller

Japanese aircraft carrier gets JPALS landing support system

Royal Navy to trial General Atomics Project Mojave STOL drone

The first in class carrier, USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) has completed blue water certification with a full air wing and sustained operations supported by EMALS and AAG. GA-EMS is also under contracted to deliver EMALS and AAG for the future USS John F Kennedy (CVN 79) and USS Enterprise (CVN 80).

'CVN 79 EMALS and AAG certification is under way, and over 80% of CVN 80 EMALS and AAG production has been completed. We are proud to continue our working relationship with the navy as each carrier continues preparations to enter service to our nation for the decades to come,; said Rolf Ziesing, VP of GA-EMS maritime programmes.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the USS Doris Miller is expected for delivery in February 2032. Steel was cut on 25 August 2021 and the vessel is due to be laid down in 2026. The carrier was procured in FY2020 to cost $12,450.7 million, and is being funded from FY2019 extending beyond FY2026.