General Atomics empowers US Army MDO demo with Gray Eagle

The demonstration employed improved capabilities, including long-range sensors traditionally operated from crewed platforms, navigation functions and the integration of mission-specific tailorable sensors and payloads.

The MDO configuration used a new Eagle-Eye Multi-Mode Radar (MMR) supplied by GA-ASI. According to the company, the Eagle-Eye radar offers increased performance and pairs well with other payloads.

GA-ASO president David R Alexander said: ‘Eagle-Eye easily detects threats and provides precise location data, which eliminates unknowns for the ground tactical commander on today’s dynamic battlefields,

‘Eagle-Eye and the rest of our MDO upgrades can provide reliable performance, ease of operation and true overmatch capability for the US Army.’

A number of the MDO capabilities showcased in the demo are featured in GA-ASI’s latest Gray Eagle model – the Gray Eagle 25M.

This variant is designed to offer the range and accuracy to detect, identify, locate and report (DILR) stationary and moving targets.

Its open architecture allows for the easier implementation of Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) standards in several areas, including interfaces, avionics, and data links.