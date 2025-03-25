Avalon 2025: General Atomics combat drone to fly before August and will be targeted at Australian requirements

GA-ASI believes there are opportunities for its CCA in Australia. (Image: GA-ASI)

General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) landed the big win when it was awarded Project Air 7003. Despite the cancellation in 2022, however, the company sees potential in the Australian market.