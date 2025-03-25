To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Avalon 2025: General Atomics combat drone to fly before August and will be targeted at Australian requirements

Avalon 2025: General Atomics combat drone to fly before August and will be targeted at Australian requirements

25th March 2025 - 10:38 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Melbourne, Australia

RSS

GA-ASI believes there are opportunities for its CCA in Australia. (Image: GA-ASI)

General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) landed the big win when it was awarded Project Air 7003. Despite the cancellation in 2022, however, the company sees potential in the Australian market.

The Australian Government’s cancellation of Project Air 7003 only three years ago, which would have seen GA-ASI deliver up to 12 weapons-ready MQ-9B SkyGuardian aircraft and a significant quantity of related equipment under a US$1.6 billion deal, has not dampened the company’s belief in medium-term opportunities.

Company officials, speaking to Shephard at the Australian International Airshow at Avalon near Melbourne, said there remained capability needs in the Australian Defence Forces even though there were not declared requirements or money.

The upbeat attitude comes at the same time as it looks to fly its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) Increment 1 prototype

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us