To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

France to arm MQ-9 Reapers with GBU-12 bombs

28th March 2019 - 21:23 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

The French Air Force is to weaponise its MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) with GBU-12 Paveway II laser guided bombs, in a move that marks a transition from the service using the long endurance drones for unarmed ISR operations. 

Confirmation of the development follows on from the US DoD issuing a weapons integration contract for French MQ-9 aircraft to manufacturer General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) earlier this month and is in line with a wider French programme plan to operate the fleet with armed capability in the Sahel, as part of Operation Barkhane before the end of 2019.

To this point,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us