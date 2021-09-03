France eyes hot-weather operations for upgraded Mirage 2000Ds

SeaGuardian traverses the North Sea
Two days of flights between the UK and the Netherlands were part of a broader capability demonstration programme.
A pair of upgraded Mirage 2000D aircraft, upgraded to the MLU standard with the designation RMW, were deployed to the French base in Djibouti in July for flights with the 1/30 Côte d'Argent test and evaluation squadron (part of the French Air and Space Force air warfare centre CEAM).
Also involved was the evaluation unit in the French defence procurement agency DGA.
A series of flights in July aimed to measure the performance of the RMW upgrade in very hot weather conditions (Djibouti is regularly used for these kinds of tests, for example with the VADER ISR aircraft ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Two days of flights between the UK and the Netherlands were part of a broader capability demonstration programme.
Israeli F-16 wing production line established in the 1980s resumes work.
Kazakhstan becomes the latest country to order the A400M.
The Italian Army’s LUH will be the first recipient of Leonardo’s new Multi Aperture Infrared warning system.
The ministers of defence of Germany and France signed an agreement to create a binational squadron and a training centre in the Évreux Air Base. IOC is expected to be achieved in late 2021 with FOC to follow in 2024.
Imagine the scene: You have just been tasked for a CASEVAC mission. The objective is to extract seven troops and a casualty from the battlefield. You need to get to the extraction point quickly and leave just as fast. The enemy are closing in on the ground forces, and to add to the pressure, the weather is deteriorating.