France eyes hot-weather operations for upgraded Mirage 2000Ds

A pair of upgraded Mirage 2000D aircraft, upgraded to the MLU standard with the designation RMW, were deployed to the French base in Djibouti in July for flights with the 1/30 Côte d'Argent test and evaluation squadron (part of the French Air and Space Force air warfare centre CEAM).

Also involved was the evaluation unit in the French defence procurement agency DGA.

A series of flights in July aimed to measure the performance of the RMW upgrade in very hot weather conditions (Djibouti is regularly used for these kinds of tests, for example with the VADER ISR aircraft ...