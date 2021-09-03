To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

France eyes hot-weather operations for upgraded Mirage 2000Ds

3rd September 2021 - 14:30 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

The Mirage 2000D RMW can fly with various types of guided munition: pictured on the closest aircraft are a GBU-50 (centerline) and what could be a GBU-12 (front). The other aircraft carries two GBU-49s (front) and two Mk82s (rear), a gun pod and a targeti

Mirage 2000D RMW aircraft have been tested in Djibouti, with a view to deploy them on operational missions from Niger in 2022.

A pair of upgraded Mirage 2000D aircraft, upgraded to the MLU standard with the designation RMW,  were deployed to the French base in Djibouti in July for flights with the 1/30 Côte d'Argent test and evaluation squadron (part of the French Air and Space Force air warfare centre CEAM).

Also involved was the evaluation unit in the French defence procurement agency DGA.

A series of flights in July aimed to measure the performance of the RMW upgrade in very hot weather conditions (Djibouti is regularly used for these kinds of tests, for example with the VADER ISR aircraft ...

