  • Four more US Air National Guard wings to receive C-130J Super Hercules

Four more US Air National Guard wings to receive C-130J Super Hercules

19th September 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

﻿Four Air National Guard wings have been selected to upgrade to the C-130J Super Hercules. (Photo: USAF)

The USAF has selected four Air National Guard Airlift wings as the preferred locations to receive C-130J Super Hercules to replace the ageing C-130Hs.

A total of eight C-130J aircraft will be used to recapitalise the C-130H fleet for each location.

This significant upgrade will require new flight qualifications for pilots and loadmasters transitioning airframes, the air force said.

The USAF will now conduct an environmental impact analysis at each wing, which is expected to be completed in fiscal year 2025 before a final decision is made.

The C-130J Super Hercules is a four-engine turboprop transport aircraft developed by Lockheed Martin to replace aging C-130 variants. The US and FMS customers operates C-130J variants on various roles including search and rescue, military transport, gunship, ISR, aerial refueling, MPA, transport and special operations. 

