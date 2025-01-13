To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

FLIR Defense to provide 125 electro-optic sensors to US Coast Guard

13th January 2025 - 12:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Deliveries are expected to begin in Q4 2025. (Photo: USCG)

The systems will be installed on US Coast Guard (USCG) MH-60 and MH-65 helicopters.

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been awarded a US$74.2 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to supply 125 Electro-Optic Sensor System-Modernized (ESS-M) systems for use on USCG Helicopters.

The systems are for the USCG’s Sikorsky MH-60 and Eurocopter MH-65 helicopters. The ESS-M platform features a full-HD sensor suite and updated user interfaces, as well as processing capabilities and software enhancements to support future growth.

The ESS-M system provides high-definition daylight, low light, and infrared imagery and will be used in support of USCG missions such as coastal security, search and rescue, and drug and migrant interdiction.

The 40-plus MH-60Ts in

