FLIR Defense to provide 125 electro-optic sensors to US Coast Guard

US Navy to explore integration of LRASMs on F-15E and F-15EX aircraft
The contract opportunity, spearheaded by Naval Air Systems Command, intends to integrate and test the AGM-158C missile on the aircraft platform.
Teledyne FLIR Defense has been awarded a US$74.2 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to supply 125 Electro-Optic Sensor System-Modernized (ESS-M) systems for use on USCG Helicopters.
The systems are for the USCG’s Sikorsky MH-60 and Eurocopter MH-65 helicopters. The ESS-M platform features a full-HD sensor suite and updated user interfaces, as well as processing capabilities and software enhancements to support future growth.
The ESS-M system provides high-definition daylight, low light, and infrared imagery and will be used in support of USCG missions such as coastal security, search and rescue, and drug and migrant interdiction.
