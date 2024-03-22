First three MH-60R naval helicopters join Hellenic Navy
The Hellenic Navy has formally inducted the first three of seven Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters.
Greece has signed a contract to acquire the MH-60R helicopters for an estimated US$600 million to provide the country with anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, vertical replenishment, search and rescue and communications relay capabilities.
The remaining four helicopters will be expected to be delivered in 2025.
The MH-60R Romeo, MH-60S Sierra and S-70B maritime helicopters are all variants of the H-60 Black Hawk and derived from the original SH-60B Bravo Seahawk, which was retired by the US Navy in 2015.
More from Air Warfare
-
Saab charts course for next-gen Swedish fighter
Studies on future fighters conducted by Saab and the FMV will aim to explore technologies and operational concepts, including crewed and uncrewed systems.
-
India’s crisis deepens over ‘urgent’ need for mid-air refuellers
The Indian Air Force had said that it required 18 fuellers if the branch wanted to extend the range of its growing fleet.
-
South Korean KF-21 Boramae fighter achieves aerial refuelling milestone
The successful completion of the first aerial refuelling trial for South Korea's indigenous KF-21 Boramae fighter prototype has marked a leap forward in its development.
-
Italy buys additional 28 Sidewinder short range air missiles
Italy has requested more Sidewinder Block II+ tactical missiles from the US on top of the approximately 1,000 AIM-9s already delivered.
-
Germany sets sight on JASSM extended range cruise missiles as potential Taurus successor
The extended range air-to-surface standoff missiles could reportedly replace Germany's coveted Taurus missiles in the long-term.