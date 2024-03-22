First three MH-60R naval helicopters join Hellenic Navy

The Hellenic Navy has formally inducted the first three of seven Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters.

Greece has signed a contract to acquire the MH-60R helicopters for an estimated US$600 million to provide the country with anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, vertical replenishment, search and rescue and communications relay capabilities.

The remaining four helicopters will be expected to be delivered in 2025.

The MH-60R Romeo, MH-60S Sierra and S-70B maritime helicopters are all variants of the H-60 Black Hawk and derived from the original SH-60B Bravo Seahawk, which was retired by the US Navy in 2015.