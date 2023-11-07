To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

TAI delivers first Nigerian T-129 Atak helicopters

7th November 2023 - 16:03 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

TAI and Leonardo jointly developed the T129 Atak tandem two-seat, twin-engine helicopter. (Photo: USAF/US DoD)

The delivery of the first two T129 attack helicopters has marked a milestone in a deal announced during the 2022 Farnborough Air Show between Nigeria and Turkish Aerospace Industries.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the delivery of the first two of six T-129 ATAK helicopters from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), with the remainder expected to arrive before Q2 2024.

Nigeria and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) announced the deal for six T129 attack helicopters during the Farnborough Air Show in 2022.

The confirmation of the delivery came just a few days after the sighting of the first image of the two NAF T129 helicopters on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). As Shephard reported last week, Nigeria defence minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, chief of the air staff for Nigeria, have recently visited Turkey to facilitate the speedy delivery of the T129 Atak helicopters acquired.

Abubakar had reportedly held talks with his Turkish counterpart Yaşar Güler on bilateral and defence cooperation issues. The Nigerian officials visited Turkish defence companies including T129 Atak manufacturer TAI. 

The defence minister called for improved synergy between the companies and Nigeria through the transfer of defence technology to Nigeria, according to the Facebook post.

TAI and Leonardo jointly developed the T129 Atak tandem two-seat, twin-engine helicopter. It was designed for attack and reconnaissance missions. Although developed from the Leonardo A129CBT, it incorporated a new engine, avionics, electro-optics, weapons, a modified airframe, an uprated drivetrain and a new tail rotor.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight

Read full bio

