First EPAWSS-equipped F-15E Strike Eagles arrive in the UK

The US Air Force (USAF) has disclosed that the first two F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft installed with the Eagle Passive/Active Warning and Survivability System (EPAWSS) has been delivered to the UK at RAF Lakenheath on 16 January.

According to the USAF, the fighters will be integrated into Lakenheath’s F-15E fighter squadrons in the 48th Fighter Wing: one in the 494th Fighter Squadron and the other to the 492nd.

The system, manufactured by BAE Systems and integrated by Boeing, reportedly provides advanced electronic warfare technology – such as integrated radar warning, geolocation and situational awareness.

Equipped with advanced radio frequency and electronic countermeasures, the system enables “deeper penetration against modern integrated air defense systems”, according to BAE Systems.

Brig. Gen. Jason Voorheis, programme executive officer for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate, said: “It has taken us a long time to get to this point, but this system is vital to our 21st century fighter force structure.

“EPAWSS significantly improves the survivability and lethality of the F-15E Strike Eagle and F-15EX Eagle II, and the fact the first modifications are delivering to our front-line fighters at RAF Lakenheath is even more critical.”

The delivery is the conclusion of 11 years of work by BAE and Boeing, working to upgrade the F-15E Strike Eagle and F-15EX Eagle II for the US Air Force. It completed initial operational testing in April 2024.

In January 2025, Boeing was awarded a further $615 million contract for full-rate production on the EPAWSS system which is expected to conclude by 2030.

