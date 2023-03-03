To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Past financial woes won't affect US Air Force E-7A programme, Boeing says

Past financial woes won't affect US Air Force E-7A programme, Boeing says

3rd March 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Based on UK Wedgetail programme costs the additional 24 E-7s for the USAF could be worth around $9 billion. (Photo: US DoD)

Boeing said its recent financial issues on other defence programmes will not affect the USAF's E-7A programme and the first aircraft is expected to be operational by 2027.

The USAF has awarded Boeing a contract to begin work on the E-7A future airborne battle management aircraft to replace the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS).

The initial contract will not exceed $1.2 billion. A Boeing spokesperson told Shephard that this only covers the development of two E-7A airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

The USAF said that the first E-7A is expected to be ready for operational duty by 2027 and intends to buy 24 more aircraft by 2032, bringing the anticipated total inventory to 26.

An initial $134 million of FY2022/23 R&D monies was allocated against the

