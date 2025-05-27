Final Dutch F-16 bound for Ukraine, as Sweden and Latvia commit further military aid
The final Dutch F-16 destined for Ukraine has left the Netherlands, where it was prepared for delivery, the Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced.
The Netherlands has donated 24 aircraft to Ukraine, with the latter country taking delivery of its first F-16 in August 2024. Ukraine has received ongoing support for its fighter jets from various allied countries, including most recently from the Czech Republic and the US.
According to the Dutch MoD, 18 Dutch F-16s are based at the European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC) in Romania.
Dutch aid for the country, however, is not pausing despite completion of
