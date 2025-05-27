To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Final Dutch F-16 bound for Ukraine, as Sweden and Latvia commit further military aid

Final Dutch F-16 bound for Ukraine, as Sweden and Latvia commit further military aid

27th May 2025 - 10:59 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The Netherlands has donated 24 F-16s to Ukraine. (Photo: Dutch Ministry of Defence)

Drones also remain a core focus for military aid funding from various allied countries, as the uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) remain a pivotal part of Ukraine’s defence strategy.

The final Dutch F-16 destined for Ukraine has left the Netherlands, where it was prepared for delivery, the Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced.

The Netherlands has donated 24 aircraft to Ukraine, with the latter country taking delivery of its first F-16 in August 2024. Ukraine has received ongoing support for its fighter jets from various allied countries, including most recently from the Czech Republic and the US.

According to the Dutch MoD, 18 Dutch F-16s are based at the European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC) in Romania.

Dutch aid for the country, however, is not pausing despite completion of

