F-16 modernisation FMS for Chile moves closer

The US State Department has approved a possible FMS to Chile worth an estimated $634.70 million, for various items of equipment to support an F-16 modernisation programme in the South American country.

If the deal goes through, lead contractor Lockheed Martin will provide 19 Joint Helmet-Mounted Cueing Systems; six inert MK-82 general purpose bomb bodies; two MXU-650KB Air Foil Groups; 44 LN-260 Embedded GPS/INS units; and 49 Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radios (MIDS JTRS).

Also included are avionics and Mode 5 equipment, as well as IFF transponders; weapon system spares and support; bomb components; secure communications and precision navigation equipment; and technical and logistical support services.

‘The proposed sale will improve Chile’s capability to meet current and future threats by modernising its F-16 fleet,’ the Defense Security Cooperation Agency declared in a 23 July statement.

Chile plans to upgrade its F-16 fleet consisting of 36 F-16A/B Block 20 and ten F-16 Block 50 fighters through to the 2030s, and it is also considering the acquisition of an extra six to eight Block 50 aircraft.

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F-16A/B Block 1, 5, 10, 15, 20