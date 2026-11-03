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Saab’s flight-tested AI agents signal new era of crewed-uncrewed fighter systems

3rd November 2026 - 06:55 GMT | by Kim Moore in Liverpool, UK

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An AI-powered Gripen E aircraft in flight. (Photo: Saab)

Saab is developing artificial intelligence (AI) agents for crewed and uncrewed aircraft, targeting potential operational deployment within months, while expanding its training capabilities, partnerships and ambitions for wider military applications.

Saab has revealed it has developed its own AI agents that can assist pilots on air combat missions and that it expects the technology could enter operational testing or use within months.

The Swedish defence company has tested and flown the AI agents in its Gripen E multirole fighter aircraft. The technology is designed to help pilots make tactical decisions in crewed and uncrewed systems.

“We train decision-making not only on manoeuvres,” said Peter Nilsson, head of advanced programmes at Saab, during a company presentation. “We need to understand behaviour under uncertainty, pressure and change context.”

Saab’s move into AI-assisted air combat comes

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Kim Moore

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Kim Moore

Kim Moore has worked as a journalist and editor for more than 20 years, covering …

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