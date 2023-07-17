Enhanced India-France defence cooperation will include Rafale M fighters

Extension of the Indo-French partnership will explore a new submarine project, co-development of fighter and helicopter engines, and an agreement for 26 Rafale M fighters for the Indian Navy (IN).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Bastille Day parade on 14 July capped off India’s and France’s boosted bilateral relationship as they agreed to adopt the ‘Horizon 2047’ roadmap.

Shephard learned that opposition party criticism over the decision to buy Rafales, internal conflict in Manipur in India’s northeast, and pressure to change India’s neutral stand on the Russia-Ukraine war kept most announcements subdued.

Interestingly, it was a Dassault Aviation