Embraer promotes C-390 Millennium as it signs for closer ties with Morocco

Embraer has signed a cooperation agreement with Morocco at the Marrakesh Air Show, with the manufacturer agreeing to launch potential joint projects with the Moroccan aerospace industry – including in defence.

Embraer is reportedly pushing to position its C-390 Millennium as the main aircraft of choice for the North African country’s Air Force to replace its ageing C-130 Hercules fleet. As reported by Morocco World News, Morocco’s army reportedly tested the C-390 Millennium in March 2024.

Bosco da Costa Junior, president and CEO of Embraer Defence and Security, said: “Morocco is set to be a major partner for Embraer Defence and Security, and we are committed to collaborating closely with the Royal Moroccan Air Force to position the C-390 as the leading choice for their Future Tactical Airlift capabilities. Our support would include comprehensive training, maintenance, and logistics for their fleet.”

Although no official agreement has been signed, this latest MoU news follows an earlier tweet by the Kingdom of Morocco’s Armies on 8 October, which depicted the Moroccan flag alongside that of other current and future C-390 operators, Brazil, Portugal and Austria. When contacted by Shephard to clarify, Embraer refused to comment.

A draft Finance Bill for 2025 was disclosed on 18 October, which revealed that Morocco is planning to increase its military budget by 6% next year to MAD133 billion (US$13.4 billion) from MAD124 billion.

Embraer has already signed agreements with several countries for the C-390 Millennium, including the Czech Republic, Hungary and the Netherlands, to replace their C-130 aircraft.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

KC-390/C-390 Millennium