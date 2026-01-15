To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Edge and Indra to form manufacturing entity to meet European loitering munition demand

15th January 2026 - 11:12 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

A Hunter 2-S launcher and loitering munition. (Photo: Edge Group)

Once approved by shareholders, the newly established manufacturing company will be developed in Spain and will look to address the burgeoning demand for loitering munitions from Spain and the rest of Europe.

UAE-based Edge Group and Spain’s Indra Group have announced the creation of a new entity that will aim to address the loitering munition requirements from Spain and other European defence programmes, according to both companies.

The deal for this new defence manufacturing entity comes months after Edge and Indra Group stated plans at the Dubai Airshow to establish a joint venture focused on loitering munitions and smart weapons in Spain.

Edge Group told Shephard in November that it was keenly interested in expanding out to international markets with plans to take the model used for its Milrem acquisition in 2023 and extrapolate

