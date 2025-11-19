Dubai Airshow 2025: Edge Group eyes international market expansion, unveils new UAVs

Edge Group is exploring international market opportunities as the company grows its defence portfolio – including the announcement of three new uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

The Omen UAV was unveiled as the first product in Edge Group’s joint venture (JV) with Anduril. A runway-independent, Group 3 platform, the venture would allow the two firms to work together on the production of the new drones.

Other newly announced products include Jernas-M, a medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAV for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; Strike, a fixed-wing, medium-altitude weapon carrier; and Vortex-E, a counter-UAV system to defeat drone swarms.

