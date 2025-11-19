To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dubai Airshow 2025: Edge Group eyes international market expansion, unveils new UAVs

19th November 2025 - 14:05 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Dubai, UAE

Vortex-E is one of the newest products unveiled by Edge Group at the Dubai Airshow. (Photo: Edge Group)

The UAV portfolio expansion comes in the wake of the Edge-Anduril joint venture announced ahead of the airshow.

Edge Group is exploring international market opportunities as the company grows its defence portfolio – including the announcement of three new uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

The Omen UAV was unveiled as the first product in Edge Group’s joint venture (JV) with Anduril. A runway-independent, Group 3 platform, the venture would allow the two firms to work together on the production of the new drones.

Other newly announced products include Jernas-M, a medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAV for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; Strike, a fixed-wing, medium-altitude weapon carrier; and Vortex-E, a counter-UAV system to defeat drone swarms.

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell

