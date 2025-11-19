Dubai Airshow 2025: Edge Group eyes international market expansion, unveils new UAVs
Edge Group is exploring international market opportunities as the company grows its defence portfolio – including the announcement of three new uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the Dubai Airshow 2025.
The Omen UAV was unveiled as the first product in Edge Group’s joint venture (JV) with Anduril. A runway-independent, Group 3 platform, the venture would allow the two firms to work together on the production of the new drones.
Other newly announced products include Jernas-M, a medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAV for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; Strike, a fixed-wing, medium-altitude weapon carrier; and Vortex-E, a counter-UAV system to defeat drone swarms.
Announced
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
India reopens hunt for reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters
The extended deadline for vendors highlights the complexity of the procurement for India, with numerous vendors positioning themselves for the programme.
-
European firms express interest in filling NATO airborne early warning replacement needs
The comments from both Saab and Airbus on their potential to fulfil the airborne early warning and control requirement come after NATO countries shelved plans to procure six E-7 Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft.
-
Dubai Airshow 2025: Airbus reveals progress on drone mothership plans for A400M
Airbus is working to expand the mission capabilities of its A400M aircraft, including a 40t payload increase, to boost Europe’s defence capabilities.
-
How are next-generation ejection seats helping pilots when they need it most?
The ACES 5 ejection seat from RTX’s Collins Aerospace introduces new, innovative and patented technologies to help save lives.
-
Dubai Airshow 2025: Embraer strengthens C-390 UAE bid with completion centre plans
The proposals, along with a recent MoU signed with local industry, move the company another step forward in its bid to replace the UAE’s ageing transport aircraft.