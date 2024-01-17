To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • RAF Typhoon fitted with Leonardo radar designed to enhance capabilities

RAF Typhoon fitted with Leonardo radar designed to enhance capabilities

17th January 2024 - 12:14 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

ECRS Mk 2 features a multi-functional array that can perform both traditional radar functions and EW tasks. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The ECRS Mk 2 radar set to take the Royal Air Force Typhoon's capabilities beyond traditional radar functions has been fitted onto an aircraft in preparation for flight tests.

The European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk 2 radar has been fitted to an aircraft ahead of flight trials.

ECRS Mk 2, which will be used by the Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, has been developed by Leonardo UK and integrated into the UK’s test and evaluation Typhoon by BAE Systems.

The radar features a multi-functional array (MFA) that can perform traditional radar functions, including search and targeting, as well as EW tasks.

The capability would allow the multirole fighter to locate and deny the use of an adversary’s radar with an electronic jamming attack while staying beyond the reach

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us