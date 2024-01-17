RAF Typhoon fitted with Leonardo radar designed to enhance capabilities
The European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk 2 radar has been fitted to an aircraft ahead of flight trials.
ECRS Mk 2, which will be used by the Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, has been developed by Leonardo UK and integrated into the UK’s test and evaluation Typhoon by BAE Systems.
The radar features a multi-functional array (MFA) that can perform traditional radar functions, including search and targeting, as well as EW tasks.
The capability would allow the multirole fighter to locate and deny the use of an adversary’s radar with an electronic jamming attack while staying beyond the reach
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Netherlands receives AH-64E Version 6 Apache attack helicopters
The Royal Netherlands Air Force has received two advanced AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters remanufactured from the service’s AH-64D fleet.
-
Albania receives two Black Hawk helicopters from US Army
Albania has received the first two of three Black Hawk helicopters previously owned by the US Army.