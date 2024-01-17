RAF Typhoon fitted with Leonardo radar designed to enhance capabilities

The European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk 2 radar has been fitted to an aircraft ahead of flight trials.

ECRS Mk 2, which will be used by the Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, has been developed by Leonardo UK and integrated into the UK’s test and evaluation Typhoon by BAE Systems.

The radar features a multi-functional array (MFA) that can perform traditional radar functions, including search and targeting, as well as EW tasks.

The capability would allow the multirole fighter to locate and deny the use of an adversary’s radar with an electronic jamming attack while staying beyond the reach