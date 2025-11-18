Dubai Airshow 2025: Airbus reveals progress on drone mothership plans for A400M

Airbus executives have touted the future capabilities and growing mission portfolio of the A400M as the company hopes to capture further A400M orders and push the potential of the aircraft for current and future customers.

Speaking to media at the Dubai Airshow, Jean-Brice Dumont, head of air power at Airbus Defence and Space, noted the A400M platform’s future capability plans, including ongoing proposals to modify it to serve as a drone mothership.

At Paris Airshow in 2025, Airbus announced it was looking into developments for its A400M platform to serve this future capability, while Dumont confirmed that the company was currently “pre-designing